Motormouth: Your car questions answered

Q: I own a 2017 Nissan Rogue that has 56,000 miles on it. Whenever the temperature gets below 25 degrees, the car won’t up-shift out of what seems like fourth gear until the engine warms up. The colder it is, the longer it takes, sometimes up to two miles. Is this normal for this car? The dealer service person said to let the car warm up before driving and that is normal for that transmission. Of all the cars I’ve owned, I never had to do this. This is not a big problem, but it seems strange. The car sits outside.

A.F., Eagan, Minnesota

A: The engine must reach operating temperature before the catalytic converter can do its job. That point is referred to as closed loop. Until that time, emissions are untreated. Carmakers use every opportunity to get the system in closed loop and maintaining high rpms by delaying the transmission from shifting helps. Short answer? It is normal.