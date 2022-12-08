 | Thu, Dec 08, 2022
Murderous 1600s pirate hid in US colonies with impunity

Newly surfaced documents also strengthen the case that English buccaneer Henry Every hid out in New England before sailing for Ireland and vanishing into the wind.

December 8, 2022 - 3:59 PM

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — One tarnished silver coin at a time, the ground is yielding new evidence that in the late 1600s, one of the world’s most ruthless pirates wandered the American colonies with impunity.

Newly surfaced documents also strengthen the case that English buccaneer Henry Every — the target of the first worldwide manhunt — hid out in New England before sailing for Ireland and vanishing into the wind.

“At this point, the amount of evidence is overwhelming and indisputable,” historian and metal detectorist Jim Bailey, who’s devoted years to solving the mystery, told The Associated Press. “Every was undoubtedly on the run in the colonies.”

