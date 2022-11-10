 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
Musk sets dire tone

A pair of Wednesday night missives marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs.

November 10, 2022 - 4:23 PM

Elon Musk. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.”

A pair of Wednesday night missives marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs. Many have had to rely on the CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future.

“There is no way to sugarcoat the message,” wrote Musk, before he described a dire economic climate for the company.

