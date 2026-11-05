Musk shrugs off $445 midterm gamble
Elon Musk poured big bucks into the midterm elections. But the $445 million (at least) failed to stop Democrats from getting control of both houses of Congress.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk spent at least $445 million in a gambit to help Republicans keep control of Congress.
To the world’s first trillionaire, it’s a pittance, but the billions of dollars’ worth of business his companies do with the federal government is not.
And on Tuesday night, a Republican Party that had embraced Musk lost again and again, ceding control of Congress to a Democratic Party leery of the world’s richest person and keen to put his companies and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency under a microscope.
The Associated Press
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