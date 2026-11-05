Musk shrugs off $445 midterm gamble

Elon Musk poured big bucks into the midterm elections. But the $445 million (at least) failed to stop Democrats from getting control of both houses of Congress.
Scenes before President Donald Trump holds a press conference with departing DOGE adviser Elon Musk, Friday, May 30, 2025, in the Oval Office. Photo by Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok
by The Associated Press
Published: November 5, 2026
|
Preferred source Add The Iola Register as a preferred source on Google. Google Search will then show you more of our stories in Top Stories. Opens Google; you may need to sign in.

Elon Musk poured big bucks into the midterm elections. But the $445 million (at least) failed to stop Democrats from getting control of both houses of Congress.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk spent at least $445 million in a gambit to help Republicans keep control of Congress.

To the world’s first trillionaire, it’s a pittance, but the billions of dollars’ worth of business his companies do with the federal government is not. 

And on Tuesday night, a Republican Party that had embraced Musk lost again and again, ceding control of Congress to a Democratic Party leery of the world’s richest person and keen to put his companies and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency under a microscope.

The Associated Press

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Cooking up something sweet

  2. Marmaton Valley schools eye upgrades

  3. Moran Locker expansion plan gets a boost

  4. Area athletes peak at the right time

  5. Allen student earns FFA’s highest honor

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel