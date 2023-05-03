Mystery surrounds Okla. slayings

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — As law enforcement officials went silent while investigating what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, family members of those slain recalled the domineering nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender.

Since announcing the bodies were found Monday, authorities have released scant information on who was dead, how they died and who killed them.

But grieving relatives working to piece together the horror story that started with two teenagers being reported missing, said law enforcement told them all the victims were shot to death in slayings that have stunned the community of Henryetta.