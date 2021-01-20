Nation records 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on Trump’s last full day

(TNS) — While millions wait for a lifesaving shot, the U.S. death count from COVID-19 continues to soar upward with horrifying speed. On Tuesday, the last full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, the death toll reached 400,000 — a once-unthinkable number. More than 100,000 Americans have perished in the pandemic in just the past five weeks.

In the U.S., someone now dies of COVID-19 every 26 seconds. And the disease is claiming more American lives each week than any other condition, ahead of heart disease and cancer, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

“It didn’t have to be like this, and it shouldn’t still be like this,” said Kristin Urquiza, whose father, Mark, died of the virus in June, as it was sweeping through Phoenix.