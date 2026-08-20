 | Thu, Aug 20, 2026
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National debt passes grim milestone

The national debt has reached an unprecedented $40 trillion this week, including $2 trillion added on in the past 10 months.

By

National News

August 20, 2026 - 2:18 PM

A statue of Alexander Hamilton stands in front of the Treasury Department on Jan. 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national debt surpassed a record $40 trillion on Wednesday, a staggering milestone as defense costs, social programs like Social Security and Medicare and interest on the burgeoning deficit make up an enormous share of federal spending.

The milestone figure was recorded just five months after the U.S. hit a record $39 trillion debt in March. It reached $38 trillion five months before that, in October.

The unprecedented $40 trillion figure highlights competing administration priorities, from boosting defense spending that the U.S. relies on to…

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