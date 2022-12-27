Need vaccinated? Here’s how to stay up-to-date with COVID shots

DALLAS — Staying on schedule with the COVID-19 vaccine can feel like chasing a moving target.

Rules and recommendations for the shot series changed over the last two years as studies revealed the efficacy of different vaccines, new vaccine recipes were released, and federal regulators granted different age groups access to the jabs.

The new bivalent booster, designed to create antibodies against both the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron variant, is now available to adults and kids 6 months and older, although people’s eligibility for this updated dose depends on which vaccinations they’ve already had and when they got their last shot.