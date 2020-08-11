Menu Search Log in

New diet for cows helps fight climate change

New on the menu! Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper

An anxious cow launches into a run near what was once Alexander Hamilton’s ranch. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. 

The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovine contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cow’s daily methane emissions by about 33%. 

Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains. 

