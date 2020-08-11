New diet for cows helps fight climate change

Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.
The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovine contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cow’s daily methane emissions by about 33%.
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.
