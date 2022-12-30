 | Fri, Dec 30, 2022
New rockets, more spacecraft to take flight in 2023 from Space Coast

A big chunk of that will come from SpaceX, which continues to roll out its Falcon 9 rockets like dominoes, but 2023 should also treat the Space Coast to several appearances of the powerhouse Falcon Heavy.

December 30, 2022 - 1:45 PM

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner launches at dusk from the United Launch Alliance complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, at 6:54 p.m on May 19, 2022. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

It’s slated to be a busy year of rocket launches from the Space Coast with a pace that could introduce some new names and set new records.

Launch pads at both Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station have been hitting a pace of more than one launch a week, finishing up 2022 with 57 rockets that made it to space.

That pace could be in line to nearly double as more launch service providers set up shop in Brevard County, said Frank DiBello, President and CEO of Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development agency.

