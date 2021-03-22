Menu Search Log in

New SBA head says focus is on coronavirus

Isabella Casillas Guzman said her priority is helping small companies devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she'll work to implement the provisions in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

By

National News

March 22, 2021 - 8:56 AM

Isabella Casillas Guzman during the Confirmation Hearing Held For SBA Administrator at the US Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Previously Guzman served as the Director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — The new head of the Small Business Administration says she expects to make changes at the agency that she says will enable it to further help small companies devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, two days after she was sworn in, Isabella Casillas Guzman said her immediate focus is implementing the small business provisions in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package President Joseph Biden signed into law last week. 

The country has lost 400,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic, Guzman said, warning that “many more are at risk.”

