New wave: COVID cases surpass last summer

The seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. last week was higher than last summer's peak.

August 3, 2021 - 9:20 AM

A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. was higher than last summer’s peak, which occurred months before any vaccines were authorized and widely available.

Cases in the U.S., based on that weeklong moving average, reached 72,790 on Friday, the CDC said.

During the height of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, the U.S. had a seven-day average of 68,700 new cases per day. The agency said cases dropped below that Saturday and Sunday, according to their most up-to-date data.

