No Powerball winner; jackpot hits $1 billion

With no Powerball winners in the past three months, the jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion. The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history.

July 18, 2023 - 1:43 PM

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12, 2023, in New York City. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $725 million for the next drawing with a cash option for the jackpot at an estimated $366 million. The current jackpot, which is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been growing since mid-April after a $252.6 million prize was won in Ohio. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

