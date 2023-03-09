Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO apologized before Congress on Thursday and pledged millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from the fiery, hazardous materials train derailment as senators investigate rail safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.

“I want to begin today by expressing how deeply sorry I am for the impact this derailment has had on the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities,” CEO Alan Shaw told the Senate Environment and Public Works panel hearing.

Shaw added he was “determined to make this right” with a $20 million commitment so far to help the community recover. Norfolk Southern’s final financial responsibility is expected to run far beyond that after legal proceedings.