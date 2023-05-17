 | Wed, May 17, 2023
North Carolina bans abortion after 12 weeks

North Carolina lawmakers successfully overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

National News

May 17, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the Supreme Court on April 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy will be banned in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto late Tuesday.

The vote came as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers in South Carolina and Nebraska also considering new abortion limits. North and South Carolina have been two of the few remaining Southern states with relatively easy access.

Nationally, bans on abortion throughout pregnancy are in effect in 14 states. Such restrictions are possible because the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which established a nationwide right to abortion.

