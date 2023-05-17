North Carolina bans abortion after 12 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy will be banned in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto late Tuesday.

The vote came as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers in South Carolina and Nebraska also considering new abortion limits. North and South Carolina have been two of the few remaining Southern states with relatively easy access.

Nationally, bans on abortion throughout pregnancy are in effect in 14 states. Such restrictions are possible because the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which established a nationwide right to abortion.