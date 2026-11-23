Nvidia reinstates Huang as CEO
President Donald Trump took credit Monday for Nvidia’s decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang amid ongoing national security investigations.
In a surprise move, Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated CEO Jensen Huang, apparently at the behest of President Donald Trump, just days after rejecting Huang’s offer to return to the chipmaker where he was a leading evangelist for artificial intelligence.
The sudden reversal was the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.
Associated Press
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.