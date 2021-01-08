Menu Search Log in

Officer’s death intensifies questions about Capitol siege

Police officer was hit in the head by a fire extinguisher. He is the fifth person to die because of the Capitol protest and violence.

By

National News

January 8, 2021 - 2:39 PM

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)
Brian Sicknick

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer has died from injuries suffered as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, a violent siege that is forcing hard questions about the defeated president’s remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol Police to secure the area.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot. He is the fifth person to die because of the Capitol protest and violence. 

During the struggle at the Capitol, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Related
January 8, 2021
January 8, 2021
January 7, 2021
January 6, 2021
Trending