Ohio House speaker arrested in $60 million bribery case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four colleagues were arrested by federal officials Tuesday as part of a bribery investigation involving the state’s billion dollar nuclear plant bailout and Householder’s maneuverings to secure support to lead the legislative chamber.

Householder, 61, of Glenford, is charged in the alleged racketeering conspiracy involving the funneling of energy company funds through Generation Now, a dark money group formed by a longtime associate, with some proceeds used to back the campaigns of legislative candidates supportive of Householder’s run for speaker.

The felony carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Also arrested Tuesday as part of the alleged conspiracy were: