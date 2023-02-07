 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Ohio residents kept away from derailed train site

Parts of an eastern Ohio town remain off limits as crews continue to burn off toxic chemicals that were being hauled by a train before the train derailed Friday evening.

February 7, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Emergency crews block off neighborhoods of East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, as crews burned off toxic chemicals from a nearby train derailment. Photo by Ohio Department of Transportation via Twitter

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — It’s unclear when evacuated residents might be able to return home to the area where officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

Residents near the site in East Palestine, close to the Pennsylvania line, were ordered beforehand to leave because of the risk of death or serious injury from toxic fumes. Flames and black smoke billowed into the sky Monday evening when crews released and burned vinyl chloride from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding.

DeWine said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning that officials are closely monitoring the air quality outside the immediate area and that it’s “so far, so good.” Ohio National Guard members wearing protective gear are expected to be sent into the area closer to the site with sensors to check the air, he said.

