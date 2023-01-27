 | Fri, Jan 27, 2023
Oklahoma identifies body as missing girl

The girl was reported missing Jan. 10 when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home where she lived with Ivon Adams III and his wife, Alysia Adams.

January 27, 2023 - 4:15 PM

In this image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers search a pond near Cyril, Okla, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl missing since Tuesday, Jan, 10. (Trooper Eric Foster/Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The body of a child found in Oklahoma earlier this month was positively identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who investigators said was beaten to death by a caregiver on Christmas.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on social media Thursday that the state’s chief medical examiner had made the identification.

The girl was reported missing Jan. 10 when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home where she lived with Ivon Adams III and his wife, Alysia Adams. The couple had been caring for the sisters in Cyril, a city of around 800 people located about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

