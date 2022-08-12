 | Fri, Aug 12, 2022
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes

The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program.

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.

The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the grants.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects would help modernize America’s transportation systems.

