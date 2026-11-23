Over the past two years, a fifth of the USDA’s personnel has been fired or left
Federal data shows the effect DOGE and the Trump administration has had on the US Department of Agriculture’s workforce.
Federal data shows the effect DOGE and the Trump administration has had on the US Department of Agriculture’s workforce.
In late 2024, about 98,000 employees worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Today, one out of every five has been either fired, pushed out or left, according to federal employment data.
The Trump administration claimed the department has grown to unsustainable levels. USDA unions disagree. They said the cuts have affected the remaining employees’ ability to do their jobs effectively.
The cuts have affected USDA programs disproportionately.
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Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest
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