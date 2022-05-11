 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, called the latest numbers “truly staggering.”

May 11, 2022 - 5:02 PM

Los Angeles, CA - April 27: Loretta Elias takes methadone at BAART treatment center to help her stay off fentanyl at BAART treatment center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Elias wants to stay clean for her children. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.

The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting.

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, called the latest numbers “truly staggering.”

