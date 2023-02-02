 | Thu, Feb 02, 2023
Panel probes COVID aid fraud

By

National News

February 2, 2023 - 3:24 PM

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across Minnesota where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. (Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer)

WASHINGTON — From 2020 to 2022, a group of Minnesotans pretended to be serving meals to low-income children, all the while filing for reimbursement under a federal COVID-19 relief program aimed to buoy child nutrition as schools and childcare centers closed.

In all, the schemers defrauded the government of $250 million, the Minnesota Reformer reported. Three defendants pleaded guilty in October.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday highlighted the conspiracy as just one example — albeit, a massive one — of the government’s blind spots in tracking its pandemic relief funds.

