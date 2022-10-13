 | Thu, Oct 13, 2022
Parkland school shooter sentence to life

By

National News

October 13, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, touches her hands to her head as the last of the 17 verdicts were read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

The jury’s recommendation came after seven hours of deliberations over two days, ending a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

“We are beyond disappointed with the outcome today,” Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa was killed, said at a news conference after the jury’s decision was announced.

