Parts of a Learjet may have broken off prior to fiery crash, investigators say
Investigators continue to look for clues in the aftermath of a fiery jet crash in Florida that killed all nine on board. Parts of the crash may have broken off before it hit the ground.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Parts of a business jet appear to have broken off before the aircraft crashed in South Florida and erupted into a ball of flames, killing all nine people on board, a federal investigator said Monday.
Video recorded by passersby captured the terrifying moment on Sunday afternoon when the Bahamas-bound aircraft plunged from the sky before slamming into the ground and exploding in Greenacres, about 7 miles southwest of West Palm Beach. Flames flickered around chunks of pavement lining the crater as shocked residents looked on in horror. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site.
“Debris was everywhere. Debris hit my house. Everything was on fire. The road was on fire,” Anthony Blackmon, who lives near the crash site, told NBC affiliate WTVJ. “I’ve always seen it on the news, never thought it would happen so close to somebody like how it happened today.”
The Associated Press
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