 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
Pence, Christie join presidential race

The bid to become the Republican candidate for president just got a bit more crowded. Among those to formally file this week were former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

June 7, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launches his bid for the Republican nomination for president at a town hall at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 6, 2023. The campaign is the second for Christie, who lost to former President Donald Trump in 2016. Photo by Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Vice President Micheal Pence poses for his official portrait at The White House, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)Photo by Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence promised “the best days of the greatest nation on earth are yet to come” in a video released Wednesday formally launching his campaign for the Republican nomination for president.

“Different times call for different leadership,” Pence, who served four years alongside then-President Donald Trump, says in the video, released hours ahead of a kickoff event in Des Moines. “Today our party and our country need a leader that’ll appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature.”

While it would be “easy to stay on the sidelines,” he adds, “that’s not how I was raised. That’s why today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for president of the United States.”

