Pennsylvania begins easing attendance restrictions

Pennsylvania has begun easing attendance restrictions as well as out-of-state travel rules amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new rules Monday.

March 2, 2021 - 9:27 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fans will soon return to pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more as Pennsylvania on Monday eased restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The state also is lifting restrictions on out-of-state travel and considering a plan to vaccinate teachers.

Monday’s developments came as Pennsylvania prepared to receive its initial allotment of doses of the newly approved, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

