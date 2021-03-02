Pennsylvania begins easing attendance restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fans will soon return to pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more as Pennsylvania on Monday eased restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The state also is lifting restrictions on out-of-state travel and considering a plan to vaccinate teachers.

Monday’s developments came as Pennsylvania prepared to receive its initial allotment of doses of the newly approved, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.