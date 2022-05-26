Player’s mother sues school

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a Joplin High School football player is suing the school district over his death after he suffered breathing problems during a football practice.

Kadin Roberts-Day, a sophomore, died on Sept. 4, 2019, after suffering a medical emergency during practice, which was held indoors because of high temperatures.

His mother, Lashonda Roberts, alleges in the lawsuit filed earlier this month that several coaches and trainers with the football team watched her son have trouble breathing for 26 minutes and called emergency workers only after he became unconscious, The Joplin Globe reported.