 | Tue, Apr 11, 2023
Police: Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack Monday on Instagram, authorities said.

April 11, 2023 - 4:35 PM

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, left, and Interim Chief of Louisville Metro Police Department Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel are interviewed outside of the Old National Bank Tuesday in Louisville, one day after a gunman opened fire inside the bank killing five people and wounding eight. GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL SWENSEN/TNS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The bank employee who opened fire at his Louisville workplace targeted specific people with the rifle he bought legally a week earlier, police said Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 rifle on April 4 at a local dealership.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack Monday on Instagram, authorities said. Another eight people were wounded.

