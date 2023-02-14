 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Investigators still were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

By

National News

February 14, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Michigan State University students react during an active shooter situation on campus on Feb. 13, 2023, in Lansing, Michigan. Five people were shot and the gunman still at large following the attack, according to published reports. The reports say some of the victims have life-threatening injuries. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators still were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a harrowing campus lockdown and a search for the gunman that ended roughly three hours later.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,” said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, adding that McRae, of Lansing, was not a student or Michigan State employee.

Related
March 23, 2021
June 3, 2019
January 24, 2019
November 9, 2018
Most Popular