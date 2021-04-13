 | Tue, Apr 13, 2021
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off now

Most Americans weathered the pandemic financially, but 38 million say they are worse off. The situation is worse for those who were already living below the poverty level.

April 13, 2021 - 9:15 AM

While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. 

Overall, 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved, according to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But 15% say they are worse off. 

The problem is more pronounced at lower-income levels: 29% of Americans living below the federal poverty line say their personal finances worsened in the past year. Roughly that many also find themselves in a deepening financial hole, saying they struggled to pay bills in the past three months. 

