 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Poll: Americans think COVID is here to stay

Many Americans agree they're going to be dealing with COVID-19 for a very long time and maybe forever. Most think it's essential to be vaccinated to feel safe participating in public activities.

January 27, 2022 - 9:33 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online.

The 38-year-old father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Florida, says he relaxed a bit after getting vaccinated last year. He had a few friends over and saw his parents more, while making sure to still mask up at places like the grocery store. The recent virus surge hasn’t caused him to change his behavior much, because he’s vaccinated and has read that the variant causes less severe illness.

And, like many, Wilson has come to believe COVID-19 is probably never fully going away.

