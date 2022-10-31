Poll: Inflation, economy top voters’ concerns

Inflation and the economy are top-of-mind for voters heading into the midterm elections, with a majority of registered Republicans prioritizing economic issues, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The numbers, which are in line with similar surveys in recent weeks, “may be welcome news for Republicans as we close in on the midterms,” Ipsos said in a summary of the poll. President Joe Biden’s Democrats are defending an evenly split U.S. Senate and a tight edge in the House in the Nov. 8 election.

A combined 50% of registered voters listed economic issues as their single most important issue, with 28% citing the economy and 22% naming inflation — with 73% of Republicans naming one of the two as their top concern. Among registered Democrats, abortion rights led the list with 29%, essentially tied with the 28% who said the economy or inflation.