 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Poll: Inflation, economy top voters’ concerns

The numbers, which are in line with similar surveys in recent weeks, “may be welcome news for Republicans as we close in on the midterms,” Ipsos said in a summary of the poll.

By

National News

October 31, 2022 - 4:14 PM

A customer shops for eggs in a Kroger grocery store in Houston. GETTY IMAGES/BRANDON BELL/TNS

Inflation and the economy are top-of-mind for voters heading into the midterm elections, with a majority of registered Republicans prioritizing economic issues, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The numbers, which are in line with similar surveys in recent weeks, “may be welcome news for Republicans as we close in on the midterms,” Ipsos said in a summary of the poll. President Joe Biden’s Democrats are defending an evenly split U.S. Senate and a tight edge in the House in the Nov. 8 election.

A combined 50% of registered voters listed economic issues as their single most important issue, with 28% citing the economy and 22% naming inflation — with 73% of Republicans naming one of the two as their top concern. Among registered Democrats, abortion rights led the list with 29%, essentially tied with the 28% who said the economy or inflation.

Related
October 20, 2021
August 4, 2021
December 20, 2019
April 8, 2019
Most Popular