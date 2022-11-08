Powerball winner snags $2.04 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. A voicemail left for Joe’s Service Center was not immediately returned.