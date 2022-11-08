 | Tue, Nov 08, 2022
Powerball winner snags $2.04 billion

A single ticket in California matched each Powerball number, good for a record $2.04 billion, by far the largest lottery jackpot prize in history.

November 8, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. A voicemail left for Joe’s Service Center was not immediately returned.

