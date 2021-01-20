Menu Search Log in

President Biden confronts challenges

Several challenges face new president on first day after inauguration. He pledged to tackle coronavirus relief, immigration overhaul, health care, environmental issues, outreach to foreign allies and more.

By

National News

January 20, 2021 - 10:02 AM

At dusk on Tuesday, Douglas Emhoff, from left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden look down the National Mall as 400 lamps are lit to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Harris were to be sworn into office around noon today. Former Vice-President Mike Pence did not attend this morning’s farewell for Former President Donald Trump, opting to attend Biden’s inauguration. Photo by (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stop. Stabilize. Then move — but in a vastly different direction. 

President Joe Biden is pledging a new path for the nation after Donald Trump’s four years in office. That starts with confronting a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and extends to sweeping plans on health care, education, immigration and more. 

The 78-year-old Democrat has pledged immediate executive actions that would reverse Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and rescind the outgoing president’s ban on immigration from certain Muslim nations.

