President Biden opens up to changing Senate rules on filibuster

Says he supports a return to the "talking filibuster," when Senators were required to command the floor and state why they opposed certain measures.

March 17, 2021 - 10:24 AM

With Democrats turning to the rest of President Joe Biden's agenda after successfully passing his $1.9 trillion stimulus through the Senate, groups are pressing hard for an end to the filibuster. Photo by (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden signaled a willingness Tuesday to overhaul the Senate rule that allows the minority party to block legislation, saying he’d support the return of the “talking filibuster” for senators seeking to stall a vote.

“I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster, you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News. “You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.”

The original rule for the filibuster was “what it was supposed to be,” Biden said. “It’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning.”

