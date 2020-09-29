Presidential debate brings high stakes

WASHINGTON — The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has a strong chance of being the most-watched political event in U.S. history, and the enormous potential audience on Tuesday is just one factor that has heightened the stakes for both candidates.

US President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) alongside members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC,Monday. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

In this file photo, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after touring Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center on September 18, 2020 in Hermantown, Minnesota. The first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is on Tuesday night. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

For Trump, stuck for months on a losing trajectory, the debate stands as one of the few remaining opportunities to shift how Americans view the election and to reach voters beyond his deeply committed core of supporters.

For Biden, who has maintained a significant, but not unbeatable, lead nationally and in crucial swing states, the encounter provides a chance to bolster his standing with a key slice of the electorate — voters who have turned against the president but remain unconvinced about his challenger.