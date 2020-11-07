Menu Search Log in

President’s chief of staff contracts COVID-19

Mark Meadows, long a denier of the novel coronavirus, is in quarantine.

November 7, 2020 - 11:32 AM

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows Photo by (Chris Kleponis/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no details on when the chief of staff came down with the virus or his current condition. His diagnosis was first reported by Bloomberg News.

One administration official said several other staffers had tested positive as well.

