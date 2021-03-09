Menu Search Log in

QAnon and conspiracy theories are taking hold in churches. Pastors are fighting back.

"Something disturbing has happened with evangelicals .... where we place the Republican Party and ourselves as Americans first before true Christianity." — Pastor David Rice

March 9, 2021

Protesters smash the door of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

The congregation was in the middle of an online service when a longtime churchgoer in her 60s texted her pastor to complain that his prayer lamenting the riot the U.S. Capitol in January was “too political.”

The woman later unloaded a barrage of conspiracy theories. The election of Joe Biden was a fraud. The insurrection was instigated by Black Lives Matter and antifa activists disguised as Donald Trump supporters. The FBI was in on it all. The day would soon come, she said, “when all the evil, the corruption would come to light and the truth would be revealed.”

Startled and moved to tears, Pastor David Rice told the woman she had been “tricked by lies.”

