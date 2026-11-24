Rains still not enough for parched West
Since early October lows, Lake Powell has risen roughly 23 feet and Lake Mead more than four feet. That’s still below where they were last year
LAS VEGAS — Forecasts confirm that early season gains at the nation’s two biggest reservoirs are far from enough to buck the trend of plummeting water availability for the seven states that rely on the Colorado River.
In a statement, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation spokesman Peter Soeth said the federal agency estimates that Lake Powell has gained about 1.3 million acre-feet, or 423.6 billion gallons, of water from October and November storms.
Since early October lows, Lake Powell has risen roughly 23 feet in that period and Lake Mead more than four feet.
Alan Halaly, Las Vegas Review
Alan Halaly, Las Vegas Review/TNS
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