Reactions divided to Pope’s message on gay marriage

Liberals and conservatives differ on who qualifies as a 'child of God.'

By

National News

October 23, 2020 - 5:05 PM

Pope Francis speaks during an inter-religious prayer service for peace in Rome. Photo by (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LGBTQ Catholics and their allies in the U.S. welcomed Pope Francis’ endorsement of same-sex civil unions, the first time he’s done so as pontiff, while some prominent members including a bishop said Wednesday that he was blatantly contradicting church teaching. 

Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, was one of the first conservative Catholic leaders to go public with criticism.

“The Pope’s statement clearly contradicts what has been the long-standing teaching of the Church about same-sex unions,” Tobin said in a statement. “The Church cannot support the acceptance of objectively immoral relationships.”

