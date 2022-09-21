 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Report: ‘Unprecedented flood’ of book bans

The states with the most incidents of banning are Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to an updated report released Monday by PEN America.

By

National News

September 21, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.

“What I want to be really clear about is the books are a pretext,” Ashley Hope Pérez, an author of a banned book, said. “(Book banning) is a proxy war on students who share the marginalized identities of the authors and characters in the books under attack.” 

In 2015, Pérez wrote “Out of Darkness,” a young adult romance about a Mexican American girl and an African American boy set in the 1930s, but the book was banned from school districts last year.

