Republican belittled for support over gun control measures

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Friday that he will not run for another term in Congress amid backlash over his support for new gun control measures.

Jacobs told reporters he has decided to retire instead of facing what he said would be “an incredibly divisive election.” His announcement came just days after Jacobs broke with his party and voiced support for a federal assault weapons ban.

Last week, as the nation mourned deadly shootings at a Texas elementary school and a Buffalo supermarket, Jacobs said he would vote for a federal assault weapons ban and other measures if he had a chance. His comments sparked furious backlash among conservatives, who have refused to consider new gun control legislation to try to curb the violence.