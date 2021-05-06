 | Thu, May 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Republicans shifting to promote pandemic relief

Every Republican in Congress voted against the latest pandemic relief bill. But in the weeks that followed, they've touted the package as an "achievement" bringing relief to their constituents.

By

National News

May 6, 2021 - 8:56 AM

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

But in the weeks that followed, the first-term Republican issued a news release celebrating more than $3.7 million from the package that went to community health centers in her district as one of her “achievements.” She said she prided herself on “bringing federal funding to the district and back into the pockets of taxpayers.”

Malliotakis is far from alone.

Related
March 1, 2021
February 5, 2021
December 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
Most Popular