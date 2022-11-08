 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Researchers create molecule that kills hard-to-treat cancers

The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue and in mice, with a goal to test in humans by mid-2023.

Dr. Jung-Mo Ahn at the University of Texas at Dallas. Ahn and his team have synthesized a molecule that can kill a variety of cancer cells. Ahn began working as a professor at UTD in 2004. THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS/REBECCA SLEZAK/TNS

DALLAS — Researchers from two North Texas universities have created a molecule that kills a spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including an aggressive form of breast cancer. Their work was published in the journal Nature Cancer. 

The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue and in mice, with a goal to test in humans by mid-2023. They hope their work could eventually lead to treatments that make a difference in the lives of patients that suffer from these cancers.

“What motivates me now is, it’s not just [that] we understand a particular thing scientifically,” said Jung-Mo Ahn, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Texas at Dallas and an author on the study. “We realize that this molecule could be very useful, and it can help other people’s lives.”

