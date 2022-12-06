Restoring power after NC shootings could take until Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Power should be restored by Thursday morning to thousands of homes in a central North Carolina county that have been without electricity for several days after an attack on the electric grid, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

“I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” Cooper told reporters in Raleigh.

Duke Energy said crews were making progress on restoring power to Moore County, where authorities said one or more people shot up two substations, but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week. Officials have said the damage requires sophisticated repairs and delivery of equipment from outside of the area.