Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, cities are considering bans

A dramatic rise in injuries and fatalities to bicyclists and pedestrians is leading city leaders to consider restricting right turns on red. The rule began in the 1970s aimed at conserving energy by preventing cars from idling at stop lights.

November 6, 2023 - 5:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Sophee Langerman was on her way to a bicycle safety rally in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood in June when a car turning right rolled through a red light and slammed into her bike, which she was walking off the curb and into the crosswalk.

The car was moving slowly enough that Langerman escaped serious injury, but the bicycle required extensive repairs. To Langerman, it’s another argument for ending a practice that almost all U.S. cities have embraced for decades: the legal prerogative for a driver to turn right after stopping at a red light.

A dramatic rise in accidents killing or injuring pedestrians and bicyclists has led to a myriad of policy and infrastructure changes, but moves to ban right on red have drawn some of the most intense sentiments on both sides.

