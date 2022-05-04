 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Dolly

In its citation, the hall called Parton “a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment.”

National News

May 4, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW/TNS)

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

Related
March 23, 2022
March 17, 2022
August 20, 2018
June 5, 2014
Most Popular