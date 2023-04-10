 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Rutgers faculty members striking

Three unions, which represent about 9,000 Rutgers staff members, were involved in the strike.

By

National News

April 10, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Strikers march in front of Rutgers' buildings in New Brunswick, N.J., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey’s flagship university went on strike Monday — the first such job action in the school’s 257-year history.

Classes were still being held at Rutgers as picket lines were set up at the school’s campuses in New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden, though students said some had been canceled due to the strike. Union officials decided Sunday night to go on strike, citing a stalemate in contract talks that have been ongoing since July. Faculty members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike last month.

Three unions, which represent about 9,000 Rutgers staff members, were involved in the strike: the Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents full-time faculty, graduate workers, postdoctoral associates and some counselors; the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, which represents part-time lecturers; and the AAUP-BHSNJ, which includes faculty in the biomedical and health sciences at Rutgers’ medical, dental, nursing and public health schools.

Related
March 22, 2023
September 15, 2022
February 24, 2022
December 17, 2020
Most Popular